Lima man pleads guilty to charges involving sex with young children

A Lima man decided to change his plea in Allen County Common Pleas Court, relating to sexual contact with children.
Keith Overmyer pleaded guilty to four counts of rape as part of a negotiated plea. The deal included dropping four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and six counts of rape. One charge that Overmyer pleaded to was for the rape of a girl younger than 10 years old. The three other rape charges are for the crimes against a 13-year-old girl. Overmyer faces the possibility of serving life in prison without parole. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered with sentencing scheduled for May 28th.