Lima man sentenced to prison for sexual battery and kidnapping but continues to refute victim's claims

A man who pleaded to kidnapping was sentenced to prison for what started out as a birthday weekend celebration.
52-year-old Leon Prince was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two charges of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping. Charges of rape, felonious assault, and robbery were dropped in his plea deal. Prince and his attorney said he and the victim met the weekend of July 23, 2018. Prince said he traded the victim crack cocaine for sex. When the drugs ran out, that's when things got out of control. The victim said Prince held her for six hours and she had to give him money to get out of the house.
"I did not do all the things described that she just said," said Prince. "We was friends for three days when I met her and then all of a sudden everything just blew out of proportion. So, I took the plea because I knew, the way you described to me, you cannot give someone crack cocaine for sex."
Prince also has to pay $1,700 in restitution. He was given credit for having served 623 days in jail.