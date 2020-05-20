Lima man suspected of blocking law enforcement radios appears in court

The man suspected of disrupting law enforcement radio communication last week made a court appearance for his preliminary hearing.

Lima man suspected of blocking law enforcement radios appears in court

In Lima Municipal Court, Donald McName waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of disrupting public services. McName will be bound over to common pleas court where his case may be heard by a grand jury. Allen County law enforcement and fire departments had trouble with radio communications.

They found the source to allegedly being blocked at McName's E. Lane St. home. And they found "a device or two" at home that were interfering with radio and cell phone signals. McName's bond was set at $150,000, but both sides are working on amending the bond. McName's attorney said he has a medical condition making him more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Accommodations could be made for him by the end of the week.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.