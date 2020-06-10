Lima man "takes all the blame" for sexual conduct with 15-year-old girl

A Lima man is headed to prison for sexual conduct with a minor.
30-year-old Justin Robinson was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He pleaded guilty to that charge in May and saw a similar charge dropped. Robinson had been living in a home with a friend who had his 15-year-old daughter frequently visit. One night at a party outdoors the two were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. After the party cleared out, the two headed to the basement. Robinson says no matter the sentence, he wants to get some sort of treatment after his prison time.
"I'm not trying to shift all the blame, I take all the blame because I'm a father of two kids," said Robinson. "And, I should have been more of a responsible adult to not hang around the younger county at that time. I should've went to bed when my girlfriend went to bed for work."
Robinson has to register as a tier two sex offender. He was given credit for serving 88 days in jail.