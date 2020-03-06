Lima man wanted for home invasion outside of Delphos Thursday night

Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion Thursday night outside of Delphos.
A warrant has been issued for 50-year-old Stephen Spieldenner of Lima for the charge of Aggravated Burglary. Deputies say just after 7 p.m. Thursday, they got a call about a man who forced his way into a home in Washington Township. Police say Spieldenner was armed with a gun and allegedly attacked the person living inside the home. The resident was able to fight him off, but the Spieldenner did fire his gun. Deputies say the resident suffered minor injuries in the attack but did not suffer any gunshot wounds. The attacker then sped off before deputies arrived.
Officials say Spieldenner is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, you should not approach him but instead call the Sheriff's Office at 419-238-3866 or Crimestoppers at 419-238-STOP.
3/6/2020 Media Release from Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced deputies are investigating an Aggravated Burglary incident. Sheriff Riggenbach said his Office received a call 7:18pm on Thursday March 5th, about a male subject who forced his way into a residence in Washington Township. The male subject, armed with a firearm, attacked a resident in the home. The resident was able to fight off the male subject, but not before the attacker fired the gun. The resident suffered minor injuries in the attack but did not suffer any gunshot wounds. The attacker fled the residence before deputies arrived.
Sheriff Riggenbach said a warrant has been issued for Stephen F. Spieldenner, age 50, of Lima, Ohio, for Aggravated Burglary a Felony of the 1st Degree. Sheriff Riggenbach is asking for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Spieldenner to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or by using the Submit a Crime Tip link on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP. Individuals can remain anonymous when providing information.
Sheriff Riggenbach also said Spieldenner is considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not approach, try to stop or detain Spieldenner but instead contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency right away.
Sheriff Riggenbach stated the incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office, Delphos P.D. and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.