Lima Mayor continues Walking the Wards to get feedback from residents

It was a nice day for a walk on Thursday as Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith held her “Walking the Wards.”
They walked in the city's second ward to get a better idea of the conditions in and around the neighborhood. She was joined by residents who wanted to express their concerns.
Resident Sean Oden expressed concerns about sidewalks, “I have a couple of issues that stick in my mind that need to be addressed. Some places on some blocks don’t have sidewalks and some do. And that’s a grave concern to me because without those sidewalks, it’s a damned if I do, damned if I don’t situation cause I have to walk in the street.”
2nd Ward Councilman Tony Wilkerson walked his ward with everyone and says the initiative is a good one for a couple of reasons.
Wilkerson adds, “Well one, I think that it’s great because it's accessibility to the mayor. Seeing that she genuinely cares about the community we live in and she serves. Second, it gives the chance for the residents to address the issues that bother them, and she makes herself available for that.”
The next “Walking the Wards” is March 24th starting at First Baptist Church at 451 North Cable Road. The public is encouraged to participate.
