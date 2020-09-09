Lima Mayor David Berger announces he will not seek re-election

The longest-serving mayor in Lima history and one of the longest-serving mayors in state history is calling it a career.
In the midst of his 8th term, Lima Mayor David Berger has decided not to seek a 9th term.
He made the announcement at his weekly briefing Wednesday that he will not be seeking re-election in the 2021 election. Berger says it is time that he takes a step back as several major multi-year projects are coming to a close. Those being the east side grade separation, the 13-million-gallon stormwater overflow basin, and the Rhodes State project in the town square. After what will be 32 years of service to the Lima community, he and his wife have decided it is time to retire.
Mayor David Berger adds, “We’ve come to an end of a number of major projects and those are projects that are wrapping up successfully. It’s really a convenient time for us to kind of punctuate this point in my career.”
Berger still has 15 months left in his term and he has no intentions of slowing down. He says the is still much work to be done.
Mayor David Berger explains, “This is not a time I can just kick back and let things go n automatic pilot. We have a very talented group of administrators that I intend to continue to work with every day in order to make sure that we get through this period and that our community continues to prosper.”
Petitions to run for Lima Mayor aren’t due until February. Joshua Hayes has announced his campaign to run back in July. No official announcement from anyone else has been made public.