Lima Mayor David Berger gives last State of the City address

Lima Mayor David Berger giving his final state of the city address to the Lima Rotary Club.
Berger, the longest acting mayor in the city’s history, hasn’t slowed down since announcing his retirement at the end of the year. He is actively working on several projects he hopes will make a change not only in Lima but across the state.
One being body cameras for police departments. He received many comments when he challenged all law enforcement in Allen County to start using body cameras after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer. He states the cameras provide transparency, accountability, and safety for both the public and police officers, and should be made available to all departments.
Lima Mayor David Berger explains, “The Ohio Mayors Alliance has been engaging with the DeWine administration. I’ve been participating in that call for the state to come up with a way to underwrite body cameras for large and small departments all across the state of Ohio."
Berger is encouraging Senator Matt Huffman and Representative Robert Cupp, both from Lima Allen County, both leading the state legislature to lead the way in the push to provide body cameras to law enforcement.