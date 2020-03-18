Lima Mayor David Berger puts city business in a Pandemic Protocol motion

Lima Mayor David Berger announcing the city is now running under what he is calling “Pandemic Protocol”.
He and his administration have been working on a plan to still meet the needs of city business in this time of social distancing. As of noon Wednesday, most city buildings have been locked to the public, but business must go on. City offices will be available remotely by telephone or electronically.
Mayor David Berger says; “We also have online services. Somebody can go to the city's website. We’ll continue to have resources as forms can be downloaded, internet access can be also available, including e-mail and the like. So we want to encourage people to continue to do business with us, just not in person.”
Berger says this is not a state of emergency but a policy that will allow the city to change how it operates and interacts with the public. It was also announced Wednesday that Lima City Council meetings will be broadcast live on G-TV2 and will be no longer than 15-minutes. The public is asked not to attend in person.