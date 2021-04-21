Lima Mayor David Berger receives honorary Jefferson Award

In a surprise presentation Wednesday, the Jefferson Awards Committee presented Lima Mayor David Berger with an honorary award for all he has done for the city in his 32 years in office. Colleagues, friends, and family were on hand all saying Berger has been more than just a mayor with his support of the community becoming one of Lima’s biggest cheerleaders.
Jefferson Award Chair Rachel Staley says, “We couldn’t think of a better person, a more deserving person than Mayor Berger. I know we’ve scratched the surface on all the areas that he has given back to in our community over his 32-year career. We felt this year we needed to honor him with that piece of it and his commitment to the Jefferson Awards and also to our community just stood out to where we wanted to give him this honor.”
Lima Mayor David Berger was humbled by the honorary award, “It’s been a lifetime of service that I’ve really valued for how fulfilling it has been. And I know that with so many people we have made a difference here.”
Berger thanked his wife and family for their support of what he has accomplished. This was the second honorary award in the 20 years of the local Jefferson Awards. Longtime supporter Alberta Lee has also received one.