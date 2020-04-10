Lima Mayor encourages people to continue with COVID-19 practices

With the Easter Holiday and spring-like weather, Lima city officials are urging people to continue safety precautions for the COVID-19 outbreak.
It’s approaching a month since the governor’s “Stay at Home Order” and residents are getting cabin fever. The parks have been active and more people seem to be out and about. Lima Mayor David Berger is concerned about what he has seen happening while the state is still under coronavirus protocols.
Mayor David Berger hopes people will maintain safe practices until told otherwise. “There’s a lot of people doing things out and about in ways that are not safe for them, not safe for their families, not safe for essential workers and we need to stop that. We’ve got to tamp it down for a number of weeks yet.”
The current “Stay at Home” order is in effect through May 1st.