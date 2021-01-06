Lima mayor getting prepared for vaccine clinic when they become available for city employees

Lima Mayor David Berger says he is getting ready for when it’s time that city employees are able to get vaccines.
He says they will poll the workers to see who wants to receive the vaccine to help save time when a clinic can be held. It is the employee's choice to be vaccinated or not. The mayor just wants to be prepared.
Lima Mayor David Berger adds, “We want to in fact have those names available that we can then share that information and the precise number of folks, meaning the number of doses that will be needed, with the health department and therefore make it a quick turnaround.”
Berger says he will get the vaccine as soon as he is able to.