Lima mayor holds press conference to give update on city operations

The mayor of Lima held a press conference to talk about the measures that have been made so far to help prevent spreading the coronavirus, and what is yet to come.

The Lima chief of police and the Allen County Health commissioner joined the mayor to update the public on how city operations are changing. As of right now, all but two city buildings are closed to the public with the police department lobby and city courthouse as exceptions. All other business done with the city must be handled by phone, email, or dropbox.

“This is a time where we’re right at the beginning, we shouldn’t imagine this is the end," says Mayor David Berger. "It’s just the beginning of a number of weeks of very difficult circumstances that we are all facing.”

The Lima Police Department will also be restricting face-to-face calls. Non-violent and not in progress crimes will be handled over the phone. For all other calls, an officer will be present and people are still encouraged to call in an emergency.

 

