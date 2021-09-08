Lima mayor requesting creation of community improvement corporation

Mayor David Berger is requesting the creation of a residential rehabilitation program in Lima.
A recommendation to create that program was part of a housing assessment that was put on for the city. The Community Improvement Corporation, or CIC, is a non-profit organization that provides resources to renovate vacant homes.
If created, the organization would be made up of city officials, but as of right now the CIC is in the planning stages.
"We’re looking at bringing in experts to help us set up the CIC," said Susan Crotty, Lima Community Development Director. "They’ve had great success in Trotwood, Ohio and establishing a CIC really fits the model that we need."
City officials will be approaching Lima City Council on the 13th with their proposal for funding from the American Rescue Plan act to cover consultant costs to create and manage the CIC.