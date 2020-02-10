Lima is resilient and has been able to snap back after major hits to its economy in years past. That from Mayor David Berger as he spoke to Lima Rotarians on Monday afternoon.
He says the community has always been able to meet their civic responsibility by partnering together and making things happen even when things have been tough and painful. Such as getting through the rust belt economics in the 60s and defense downsizing over the years.
Berger says, “We’ve now come back from that. We have our local industry which has stabilized. Any given time in the last 3 –years, there has been upwards of 1,500 jobs in our community. It’s an indication of how strong the local economy has been.”
Berger went on to say the revitalization and repurposing of downtown is also an indication of how important a community center is. He also touched upon some of the major capital projects that are starting to wrap up and those beginning.
“The Collett Street underground tank will be done in November. The grade separation on the east side will wrap up in the midst of the summer. But we have a couple of things beginning,” said Berger.
Two of those projects are the switch of one way to two-way traffic flow on High and Wayne Streets and the stormwater project on the north side of the city at Melrose and O’Connor Streets.