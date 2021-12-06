Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith's first day in office

Fresh off of a three-day meeting of mayors at Harvard University, Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is getting things organized and on the move as she begins her first day in office on Monday.
Some of the big things that she’s looking to cover right away are a few of the promises that she made while on the campaign trail. That comes after completion of the city’s budget, ready to be presented to city council on December 15th.
"Specifically, we're increasing safety services with our police officers, and we also have a request that's already going in for this year, for additional capital as well," said Smith. "The budget will go to council on December 15th and we will be able to see what our priorities are for this administration."
Of course, behind every great leader is a great team, and Mayor Smith says that a transitional team is working on figuring out the best way to move forward in regards to staffing at the City Building.
"They’re looking at the way we operate as an organization and looking to make sure that we have the right people in place to move the city forward on the platform that we ran on during the campaign," said Smith. "Right now, I’ve done an interim appointment for all of the directors for an indefinite amount of time, but we’re still be reviewing how we operate to see what changes that we want to make."
Smith also says that she will be speaking with several entities as well as the city auditor and financial director about different projects going on downtown that will fall under funds that would be rewarded to the city as part of the recently passed infrastructure bill.