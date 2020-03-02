Lima Mayor weighs in on friend, Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential bid

Lima Mayor David Berger spoke to Your Hometown Stations about Pete Buttigieg's decision to suspend his presidential campaign.

Lima Mayor weighs in on friend, Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential bid

Berger had previously endorsed Buttigieg and says it's disappointing his campaign has come to this. Berger says the former mayor of South Bend kept expectations realistic but gaining no significant support from African-American voters in South Carolina hurt him. Berger believes Buttigieg still accomplished great work. As a centrist, Berger thinks his supporters will now gravitate toward Joe Biden or Mike Bloomberg.

Lima Mayor weighs in on friend, Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential bid

"I think he really brought to the national conversation a spirit that we need," said Berger. "I think that his focus on bringing people together is a really important value, statement about who we are as Americans."

Amy Klobuchar also dropped out of the race Monday afternoon. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar are expected to endorse Joe Biden.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.