Press Release from PorterNovelli: In these unprecedented times, local businesses are stepping up to support communities as family and friends weather tough times. With National Volunteer Day just around the corner (April 20), I wanted to share a touching story that highlights the ways McDonald’s Owner/Operators in Lima are going above and beyond to give back to their beloved community.
The Lewis Family McDonald’s supported the West Ohio Food Bank last week as the Ohio National Guard helped distribute food to those in need. The team prepared and donated a total of 45 meals to the volunteers and Ohio National Guard members who continue to uplift our community through providing food to the Lima community.