Lima Medical Massage Center giving veterans free massages to promote services that can be provided by through Veterans Affairs Services

Over at the Lima Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215, veterans were getting pampered as the Lima Medical Massage Center was offering free 5-minute chair massages. They wanted to let veterans know that if approved by your VA doctor, Veteran’s Affairs will cover 12 massage appointments with them.
Lima Medical Massage Center Owner Peyton Smith adds, “This is a benefit to every veteran. A lot of veterans don’t know about that, so this is why I’m here. To let them know what it feels like after just 5-minutes. And then to think about what it could be like after an hour. To let them know that massage therapy is a great therapy to be able to undo some of the issues that they’re having.”
Ed O’Neill took advantage of the chair massage, “I think it’s great, fantastic, every man that was in the service deserves it.”
Tammy Reaman also likes the chair massage, “Oh my gosh I recommend it for anybody. It feels good – it feels great actually.”
You can contact Lima Medical Massage Center for more details. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary also held a Veterans Day bake sale with proceeds going to veterans’ activities at the post.