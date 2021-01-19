Lima Memorial begins Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations

As Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations began on Tuesday around the state, one local hospital was able to secure vaccinations.
Lima Memorial began their vaccinations on Tuesday for the people that fell under the Phase 1B requirements at the Lima Memorial Medical Park. The medical center saw people flow through all throughout the day and said that the process has gone smoothly as of so far. The vaccinations are on a first come first serve basis, and they are urging people 80 or older to make an appointment by the deadline date that is this coming Sunday.
Tonya Ainsworth, the patient registration manager at Lima Memorial Health System said, “They are one of our most vulnerable population. It is going to protect them, and it’s going to help them have some return to normal that everybody is so wanting.”
You can find more information on the vaccine on limamemorial.org/vaccine or call them to make an appointment at 419-998-4491.