Lima Memorial Health System celebrates National Hospital Week with Champions of Great Care Awards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is kicking off National Hospital Week by recognizing some of their associates.
They gave 14 people their Champions of Great Care Awards. The award winners were nominated by their peers and patients for going the extra every day for the people that they care for and their families.
National Hospital Week started in 1921 in Chicago and spread across the United States. So, Lima Memorial uses this week to show their appreciation toward the associates and volunteers who continue their mission of serving their patients.
"Well, I think it's the reality for us a Lima Memorial that we provide great care here," says Mike Swick, Pres./CEO of Lima Memorial Health System. " And it's just I think it's an ability for us for us to acknowledge them and tell them, you know what, they're our role models that's who we really want to make sure, if you want to mimic someone or follow somebody in terms how they take care of patients, these are the 14 that you want to look at."
Also part of National Hospital Week, the health system will be holding appreciation meals for all the associates and volunteers throughout the week.
Champions of Great Care Award recipients:
- Dionne Long | Cardiac Treatment Center
- Jamie Massie | Emergency Center
- Barb Schroeder | Oncology
- Abby Egbert | 5 South
- Lauren Schnipke | ICU
- Heather Lammers | LMHS Surgical Specialists
- Drew Jacobs | 2 South
- Bailey Arthur| Occupational Therapy
- Charlene Sanders | Home Health
- Jennie Wollf | HR
- Joy Gossard | Laboratory
- Marisha Simmons | LMHS Spine, Neurosurgery & Physical Medicine
- Paige Wagner | Oncology / Cardiology
- Sheila Banks| Dietary