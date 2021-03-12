Lima Memorial Health System entrance changing March 15 for next phase of expansion

After a year delay due to the pandemic Lima Memorial Health System is gearing to start construction on its new Welcome Center.
This will be the final phase of a 30-million-dollar multi-year expansion phase. Starting Monday, the entrance to the hospital will be relocated to the east side of the campus at the patient services entrance. This will remain throughout the construction of the Welcome Center which will about 8 months. Hospital officials understand this will be an adjustment for patients and visitors coming to the hospital, but the end project will better serve their needs.
CEO and President of Lima Memorial Health System Mike Swick explains, “So, now we’re really going to define what our front entrance right next to our emergency center entrance. And it’s going to have 45-foot-high porticos, 4-lanes for car traffic so it allows people to be able to access and get in and get out. Because really, we moved most of our outpatient stuff into our new outpatient center. It allows people to get in and get out fairly quickly. The majority of our business is starting to really become outpatient-oriented so we’re just adapting to what the community needs.”
The Emergency Department entrance will remain open but all other needs will go through the temporary entrance on the east side at patient services. They will be posting signs to direct people to that location.