Lima Memorial Health System holds celebration to honor breast cancer survivors and those fighting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Breast cancer survivors gathered to connect with one another and celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Lima Memorial's Women's Health Center held a Hope Garden celebration in order to increase awareness of breast cancer as well as celebrate October 20th as National Mammography Day. Organizers for the event say that the gathering symbolizes hope, and the renewal of it, for those who have survived or are currently fighting breast cancer.

