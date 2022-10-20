Lima Memorial Health System holds celebration to honor breast cancer survivors and those fighting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Breast cancer survivors gathered to connect with one another and celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Lima Memorial's Women's Health Center held a Hope Garden celebration in order to increase awareness of breast cancer as well as celebrate October 20th as National Mammography Day. Organizers for the event say that the gathering symbolizes hope, and the renewal of it, for those who have survived or are currently fighting breast cancer.
"Because sometimes when we are diagnosed with a disease such as cancer, sometimes we feel all alone, and when we can bring the patients together they can see each other to see how each other are doing well and surviving, it gives them hope to continue on with the journey," stated Darlene Weyer, medical director of Women's Imaging Center.
"We have a support group that meets on the third Tuesday of every month in this area as well and it's a great source of inspiration and support and just a great group of women that come," said Kristy Vore, a breast cancer survivor.
A $750 check was also presented to Lima Memorial from the Perry High School Volleyball Team. Another $750 donation will also head to Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
