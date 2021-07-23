Lima Memorial Health System installs beam with signatures of healthcare associates

A topping out ceremony was held at Lima Memorial Health System to celebrate the progress of an upcoming facility.
A 7,000 square-foot Welcome Center will be installed in connection with the Outpatient Diagnostic & Imaging Center as well as the Emergency Wing on Shawnee Street. This new facility will contain a multi-lane drive and large protective canopy, a full-service café, and an expanded gift shop.
The topping out ceremony installed one of the last beams to the structure, but this beam holds a special meaning. The beam contains signatures of Lima Memorial associates, making them a part of the construction of the facility.
"We are excited to be here today to take a moment to mark this special milestone in the construction process," said Michael D. Swick, Lima Memorial President and CEO, in a press release. "This is truly a day to be celebrated as we continue to build upon and move forward in our promise to bring great care to the community. We are thankful for the care of our construction team to get us to this point. We are also honored that so many of our Lima Memorial family became part of this historical moment by signing the beam."
Construction of the Welcome Center is expected to be completed this winter.