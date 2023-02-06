Lima Memorial Health System Generic

Press Release from the Lima Memorial Health System: Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics has been chosen to receive a donation of a Little Free Library from local Girl Scout Kaelee Burkholder. The donation will provide children in our community the opportunity to discover a love for reading and share that love with others.

Kaelee is a 12-year-old Girl Scout with Troop 21252 and built the Little Free Library as a part of her Girl Scout Bronze Award project. The library was entirely constructed and painted by Kaelee and took 20 hours of work to complete. Kaelee created this project with a mission to encourage more reading among local children.

