Press Release from the Lima Memorial Health System:Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics has been chosen to receive a donation of a Little Free Library from local Girl Scout Kaelee Burkholder. The donation will provide children in our community the opportunity to discover a love for reading and share that love with others.
Kaelee is a 12-year-old Girl Scout with Troop 21252 and built the Little Free Library as a part of her Girl Scout Bronze Award project. The library was entirely constructed and painted by Kaelee and took 20 hours of work to complete. Kaelee created this project with a mission to encourage more reading among local children.
“I hope the Little Free Library will get kids in our community interested in reading,” says Kaelee. “I also want them to share that interest with other kids, too.”
Little Free Libraries help to remove barriers to books by providing free, 24/7 access to books. All are welcome to take books and leave books in an exchange that encourages literacy in communities and ensures reading is available to everyone of all ages and backgrounds.
“We are very excited and extremely honored to receive this Little Free Library,” says Dr. Melody Stewart-Cyrus, Pediatrician at Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics. “Reading is an important part of a nurturing a healthy, growing brain, and having this library here will be an invaluable resource to many in our community.”
While Kaelee hopes children will grow their love of reading, the Lima Memorial Health System Pediatrics Little Free Library will include books for all ages.
