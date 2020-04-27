Lima Memorial Health System receiving face shield donation from Vistaprint

Many non-healthcare companies worldwide are stepping up to support hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, whether through fundraising, free meals, or PPE donations.
Vistaprint, a marketing company providing print services to small businesses, has offered to make and donate 100,000 face shields to hospitals around the nation. They have reconstructed their machines normally used for printing large banners to produce face shields.
Lima Memorial Health System is one of 100 hospitals in an underserved community to receive face shields from Vistaprint. They have accepted the offer to receive 1000 face shields for their front-line workers.