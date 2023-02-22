Lima Memorial Health System stresses the importance of a healthy heart

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - February is American Heart Month and to spread awareness about the importance of cardiovascular health, Lima Memorial Health System hosted an educational seminar about the different ways you can keep and maintain a healthy heart.
Guest speakers included many different health professionals including dietitians and cardiologists who stress the importance of knowing your family medical history and monitoring other risk factors such your age, smoking, and most importantly diet as they are key to early detection.
"Having a healthy lifestyle, including exercise as part of a routine daily activity, maintaining a good rate control. If they're diabetic keeping the sugar under control, if they have high blood pressure keeping the blood pressure under control would be really the first step and if they have difficulty with any of those seek medical attention," stated Dr. Mehran Arabpour, cardiologist.
Doctors say your heart is one of the most important muscles in your body and American Heart Month is the perfect time to learn about your own personal risk and talk to your doctor about maintaining a healthy heart.