Lima Memorial Health System to hold hiring event on May 25th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is looking for a few good people to fill their ranks.
The hospital is holding a hiring event Thursday afternoon in their Welcome Center. You can come in and talk to their service line leaders or human resource professionals about the careers that could be a good fit. Lima Memorial is looking for people to fill open positions in both medical and non-medical areas.
"From entry-level positions, all the way up to obviously licensed professionals. But we have a lot of career opportunities and career paths that we could talk to individuals on how we can help them accomplish maybe a career goal that they have," says Patti Baucom, Sr. HR Business Partner, LMHS. "We would ask that individuals that come out, bring their resume with them. So, we can see what their previous work experience is and where they would best fit within our organization."
The hiring event runs Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. To see what careers are available, log on to limamemorial.org/careers.
