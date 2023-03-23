Lima Memorial "High Fives" associates who hit milestone years working for the hospital

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System’s High Five celebration honored 185 associates who reached the 5 to 50-year mark in 2022, for a total of more than 2,250 years of service to the hospital. There were two associates that made it to 40 years and six to 45 years. But only Rhonda Hollon got to the 50 years. She started working in the cafeteria, just out of high school, and still enjoys her time with the staff and patients.
“Taking care of the customers in the cafeteria, which I really enjoy,” says Hollon. “The patients, I enjoy dealing with the patients also and making sure they get good food. We have a good department, and working for Lima Memorial has been a blessing to me.”
“I think what we have here is a culture, it’s a family atmosphere and it’s what we really encourage people to say it was a family atmosphere,” says Mike Swick, Pres., and CEO, of Lima Memorial Health System. “Quality care and a family atmosphere, that is what our message is to people. We are the only locally owned and controlled health system. Come to Lima Memorial we will take care of you.”
Hollon also got a trip and an extra week of vacation for hitting the 50-year mark.