Lima Memorial honors local EMS departments and one of their own

This year the emphasis on first responders in emergency medical services is even stronger during National EMS Week. This week has been set aside for years to thank the people who have dedicated their lives to take care of others in emergency situations.
Celebrations this year have been different because of COVID-19 but Lima Memorial Health System wanted to make sure they thanked the more than 30 departments that run through their emergency department.
EMS Manager at LMH Doug LaRue adds, “We didn’t have a banquet this year but absolutely we still want to spoil them. We gave out several awards throughout last week. We went to the departments with our social distancing and wearing our masks and PPE and presented awards. We are actually featuring them on our social media page.”
LaRue is a 25-year EMT and has been nominated for the 2020 Ohio Hospital Association Health Care Worker of the Year Award.