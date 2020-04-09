Lima Memorial Hospital warns about social distancing during Easter

With Easter being only days away, Lima Memorial Hospital is reminding everyone to continue practicing social distancing through the holiday.
The chief medical officer at Lima Memorial, Dr. Dennis Morris, knows that holidays are meant for gathering around friends and family, but at a time during a pandemic, it’s important that we restrain from doing anything that might set back any progress we have made.
“It’s tough, that’s why we have holidays and this is something that we’ve never had to endure before but we can get through it," says Dr. Morris. "Hopefully Easter is the only one where we have to do this, but like I said we can’t let up now.”
He says to limit any gatherings to just immediate family, and even then continue to keep a distance. And of course, keep washing your hands often.