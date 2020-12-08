Lima Memorial loads up gifts for "Senior Angels"

Lima Memorial Health System continues its yearly tradition of donating gifts to seniors in the area.
The hospital partnered with Area Agency on Aging to find out what local seniors wanted for Christmas. Hundreds of presents of all shapes and sizes were loaded up Tuesday morning to be handed out to the "adopted" seniors.
Those with the hospital say that especially this year, they wanted to make this season bright for people around the area.
"Our associates look forward to doing this every year, and this year they came through the generosity that is shown right there," said Marybeth Torsell, volunteer coordinator for Lima Memorial Health System. "It just shows that our associates provide great care not just in the hospital, but out in the community as well."
This year, 95 seniors were given gifts from Lima Memorial.