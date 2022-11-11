Lima Memorial shines a spotlight on our U.S. Military with display in their Welcome Center

LIMA, OH (WLIO) -Lima Memorial honored veterans with a display found in their welcome center.
A display of each military branch's flag was on display in order to promote the Allen County Veterans Memorial Foundation's mission to create a local memorial for Allen County vets. The current plan is to create the monument in front of the Allen County Fairgrounds. Lima Memorial says that they want to do whatever they can to support veterans, including patients that have served in the military.
"Every veteran that comes in, we recognize with a certificate, not only a certificate but their branch of service and a lapel pin and then we mark their room as a veteran so everybody that comes in can thank them for their service and thank them for defending our freedom," stated Burlin Sherrick, director at Lima Memorial Health System.
Registered nurses also went with veterans on operation honor flight and say the experience was life-changing for those who attended.
"They were so appreciative of the whole trip and it was really nice to see a lot of them at the Vietnam wall, how emotional a lot of them got. It really was a great experience for them, and for me to watch them," said Linda Warren, a registered nurse at Lima Memorial Health System.
The Allen County Veterans Memorial Foundation will keep everyone up to date on the project.
