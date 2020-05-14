Lima Memorial to start antibody testing to help fight COVID-19

Lima Memorial Health System is taking the next step in the fight against the coronavirus and is now offering antibody testing.
The IgG antibody that they will be testing for has been found in patients who got over having the coronavirus, and have since grown an immunity to it. Essentially, they are looking for the antibody that kills off COVID-19 in people who have already had the virus. The test is only recommended for people who have gone at least 10 days without symptoms after being sick with COVID or people who have had exposure to people confirmed with being sick from COVID.
Burlin Sherrick, the lab director at Lima Memorial says, “We really don’t know if it 100% will protect a person from future COVID virus, but it’s the best that we have right now is determining if they have some sort of immunity and be able to enter back into society or the workforce.”
With a doctor's order, you can be tested at the Lima Memorial Outpatient Lab on Bellefontaine Ave in Lima. Self-directed tests are also being offered but only at the Lincoln Medical Center in Wapak.
Lincoln Medical Center address: 1251 Lincoln Ave, Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Lima Memorial Lab address: 1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804