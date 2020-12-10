Lima Memorial updates visitation policy

Lima Memorial Health System announces an update to its visitation policy.
Starting Friday (12/11/2020) morning at 8, only one visitor will be permitted daily for hospitalized patients. One visitor will also be permitted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accompany a patient being treated in the emergency room. Visitors must be 17 years of age or older. And visitors are asked to remain in the room of the patient they are visiting. And any visitor should follow all COVID-19 protocols. Patients confirmed to have covid-19 will not be able to have visitors.
One visitor will be permitted daily for hospitalized patients from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. One visitor will also be permitted to accompany a patient receiving care in the Emergency Center. Visitors must be 17 years of age or older.
Patients confirmed with having COVID-19 will not be permitted to have visitors. Lima Memorial is committed to connecting with these patients’ families virtually to provide updates and facilitate communication with their loved ones.
To ensure a safe environment, visitors must remain in the patient’s room, wear a face covering at all times and maintain a physical distance of six feet from others. The one daily visitor may leave and reenter the hospital during established visiting hours.