Lima Memorial welcomes guests to observe lung surgery

Lima Memorial Health System welcomed some guests Monday morning to observe one of their doctors perform a special kind of surgery.
The spiration valve system lung surgery involves placing a one-way valve into the lungs to unblock airways and make it easier for patients to breathe. Lima Memorial introduced the procedure last year. Employees of the Olympus Corporation - the company that makes many of the pieces and parts that are used for the surgery - stopped in to see their products in action, including a representative of Olympus from Japan.
"I’m a Global Product Manager for respiratory endotherapy products, so I’m here for about two weeks, and one of my visits is here in Lima to see SVS cases - and I’m going to see other the respiratory cases during these two weeks," said Jing Zhang.
This procedure is one that isn't performed at every hospital, which is why Olympus' visit is so significant for northwest Ohio.
"Right now, we're the only one in this area that’s able to do this procedure, and we’re kind of at the forefront to bring this technology here, and it’s making a huge difference," said Dr. Jason Stienecker, Lima Memorial Health System Pulmonologist. "It's showing because we’re getting people from all across Ohio and other states coming to see us and asking if this can this benefit them or not."
Lima Memorial is the second hospital in Ohio that is able to perform this procedure.