Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse

This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.
“When we give those gift cards to patients that are just newly diagnosed with Breast Cancer, it puts a smile on their face,” says Dr. Darlene Weyer, Lima Memorial Health System. “It makes them happy to know someone in the community, somebody that they have never met before, cares about them enough to donate to this cause.”
“We like to partner with someone in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with something that we can give back to the community, “adds Katie Schelb, Store Marketer for Texas Roadhouse. “It is fantastic that the community wants to help the community itself.”
And the Texas Roadhouse crew didn’t forget the staff at the Women’s Health Center, they brought some food for them to enjoy too.
Press Release from the Lima Memorial Health System:Lima Memorial Health System’s Women’s Health Center has been chosen to receive a generous donation of gift cards from Lima’s local Texas Roadhouse and its patrons. Texas Roadhouse held a fundraiser late last year to help purchase these cards to be given to patients who are newly diagnosed with breast cancer.
"It makes me smile to know that we live in a community where people, at the end of the day, realize that it’s not about what they have or even what they have accomplished,” expresses Dr. Darlene Weyer, Medical Director at Lima Memorial Women's Health Center, about the Texas Roadhouse team. “It’s about who they lifted up, who they’ve made better and what they have given to someone to make their day brighter.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. It is recommended that women receive yearly mammograms as suggested by their doctor to catch breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.