Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Texas Roadhouse is helping brighten the day of patients of Lima Memorial’s Women’s Health Center.

This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.

