Lima Memorial Health System continues to make their reputation known in the world of robotic surgery with their newest advancements, a first for our region.
The Mazor X™ Robotic Guideline Platform has made Lima Memorial only the third health system in Ohio to implement this type of technology for spinal surgery. The robot is used to guide the surgeon with more precision, not replace them.
Similarly, their new Stealth Autoguide System™ for brain surgery makes them the first hospital east of the Mississippi River to have this available.
Lima Memorial’s goal with these advancements is to provide the most accurate and safe surgery for patients, while keeping them close to home.
Their Chief Medical Officer and Vice President, Dr. Dennis Morris says, “Certainly with smaller incisions, more precise location, the instrumentation, we can certainly expect that the post-op recovery will be quicker, and so that hopefully, this will be a very positive step for our patients.”
Jeffrey Lobel, MD, FAANS, FACOS, a neurosurgeon at Lima Memorial explains, “It’s exciting because of the way I can plan the surgeries especially. So, that I can individualize it. It’s not cookie-cutter, same surgery for everybody. It’s individual-based.”
The doctors say they have completed five inpatient surgeries with the robots and are pleased with the results so far.