Lima middle schoolers learn how to fish

Kids from Lima Schools were able to learn a new skill and get outdoors Wednesday afternoon.
5th and 6th graders from Lima North taking part in the ECHO program, which is an after-school program that teaches life skills to students, were taught how to fish and were able to catch fish alongside park rangers and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Last week, students learned how to cast a reel, and this week they were able to take that out into a real fishing setting. This is not only a skill that is useful but also is a family fun activity.
Randy Kohli, Lima Head Park Ranger said, “Future generations fishing is important because it teaches families to get together to fish, have a good time, experience a good atmosphere, and be in the outdoors.”
You can find more information on the parks and programs they offer at https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/199/Parks-Recreation-Forestry.