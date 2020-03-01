Lima mother has her second Leap Day baby at St. Rita's

While the extra day in February is just another day for some people, leap day holds a lot of meaning to others.
The myth that surrounds the leap year phenomena is that children born on leap days have unique personalities, talents, or even special powers. One family in Lima now has two special children born on two consecutive leap years.
Hendrix is a leap year baby born 4 years ago on the last leap year. Instead of celebrating his birthday on this leap year, he welcomed his baby brother into the world. Now, Courney Catlett is the mother of two boys both born on February 29th.
"I think it’s going to be something special for them to share but now we think, you know, should we play the lottery? Is this our lucky day?" says Catlett.
Courtney says they were preparing to head out to Hendix’s birthday party when they wound up at the hospital instead. The party was supposed to start at 12:30 in the afternoon, with baby Titus showing up right on time with being born at 12:34.
When Hendrix was born, the mom says the 29th was the last day they wanted it to be, so their son could celebrate his actual birthday every year. Now that Tisus is born, they say it’s a blessing. These lucky brothers now get to share that special day.
Marcus Addy, the dad of these two leap day boys says, "One was pretty special, two is almost a miracle and, you know, definitely blessed to have two healthy babies."
Although rare, it’s not impossible to share leap day birthdays in the family. One woman in Norway holds the record with three children born on a leap day, a record that this Lima mom wants no part of.