Lima Municipal Court making changes in light of pandemic

The Lima Municipal Court also announcing some changes in how it will be conducting business during the pandemic.
They are asking you to call if you have business with the court to see if you need to be there in person. Some cases have been continued and all temporary orders can be found online at their website limamunicipalcourt.org.
Court Administrator Lisa Deters says, “We’re not just sitting on the cases. They will be heard. But at this time, we are trying to alleviate any case structure possible to limit the number of people that are coming into court.”
Deters says if you do have to come to court to come alone.