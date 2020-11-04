Lima Municipal Court puts restrictions on entry as coronavirus cases continue rise

The uptick in coronavirus cases has caused Lima Municipal Court to put some restrictions in place.

Beginning Thursday, only people with mandatory court appearances are allowed in the building. Defendants and witnesses will not have to be present for any pretrials.

Judge Tammi Hursh says these rules are for caution with the rise in covid-19 cases in the county and state. The court has had employees come down with the virus throughout the pandemic and limited the spread by keeping those employees home. Anyone coming into the building needs a mask and will have a health screening.

"So we're going to make sure that only people that need to be at court are coming in for court or need to go to the clerk's office, are coming in.," said Judge Tammie Hursh. "We're asking that people not bring relatives unless they have permission from the courtroom to bring additional people."

Those concerned about going to court should contact their attorney. Trials may still go on as scheduled.

 

