Lima native buys home in under 90 days thanks to NACA program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In just under three months, the first Lima native to complete the NACA homebuyer program has closed on her new house.
Karen Anderson attended the first Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America's homebuying workshop held in Lima back in April, and thanks to their counseling, interest rate, and no down payment mortgage, she officially became a homeowner on July 27th. She encourages the other 250 households working through the program to keep putting in the effort to reach their goal and purchase a home.
"With the cost of living increase after the pandemic, it seems like rent increases are going up pretty significantly in some places. So I have a sense of security that I know I'm locked in at my housing cost for thirty years," said Karen Anderson, who bought a home with NACA mortgage.
If you didn't have a chance to attend a previous workshop, another round will be held on September 9th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LACNIP.