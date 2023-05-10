Lima Noon Optimist welcomes Ohio's Attorney General to meeting as part of Respect for Law Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio attorney general stating that respect is important for first responders as well as the very concept of law.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost attended the Lima Noon Optimist Club meeting at the American Legion Post 96 as part of Respect for Law Week. The week consists of reminders of how law enforcement plays a vital role in keeping the community safe. Yost says programs such as the one held at the Noon Optimist are vital to understanding the law and how it keeps our area safe from dangers.
"I love the Optimists, they have been doing this program for decades. And the idea is to try to build respect for law in the kids and in the community. That extends to both the rule of law, the idea that we have the same rules for everybody and we have to follow our rules, and respect for those who enforce the law, our heroes, our first responders," commented Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General.
The attorney general also states that he does not think there is a massive divide in America when it comes to people's opinions toward law enforcement.
"Every community I go into, rich, poor, black, white, educated, not so educated, working class, everybody wants the same thing. A safe place to raise their family and I talked to very few people that don't want more police," added Yost.
Yost added that while some may want a different interaction with police, everyone that he has talked to has overall supported police.