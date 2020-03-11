Lima Optimist Club honors local youth

The Lima Optimist Club honoring some local students for their work in their communities.
The service club sponsors the “Youth Appreciation Program" which recognizes high school juniors and seniors for achieving in areas related to leadership, volunteerism, and citizenship. The 14 students honored Wednesday were nominated by their area schools and organization. Mayor David Berger presented a proclamation calling this week “Youth Appreciation Week". The Lima Optimist Club has been shining the spotlight on outstanding high school students since the club began.
“We have been honoring all these high school students for many many years,” says committee chair Cindy Nelson. “I almost probably would say since the inception of our club over seventy years ago. It's just something we really enjoy being able to recognize them for their achievements that they've worked really hard for and it’s just a great way for the club to give back to them.”
Each student also received a certificate from State Senator Matt Huffman and Representative Bob Cupp.