Lima OSP post commander speaks to business leaders about highway safety

Ohio State Patrol Lima Post Commander Lieutenant Tim Grigsby speaking at today's Chamber breakfast about highway safety.
With 200-million licensed drivers in the United States, they travel about 3-trillion vehicle miles a year. Grigsby says when you look at how many of them may be driving impaired or distracted, tragedy is not far behind. As more of those drivers have grown up with smartphones in their hands, they may not realize how much of a hazard they are behind the wheel.
Lt. Grigsby goes on to say, “Most people think they can do it safely, but until they can’t, until they cause a crash. But the problem that is inescapable is that it leaves a lasting scar and it could impact someone’s family for eh rest of their lives through a serious injury or death.”
Grigsby says we all must be accountable for our own actions behind the wheel.