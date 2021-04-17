Lima Ottawa River cleanup planned for Saturday, April 24th

The Ottawa River cleanup in Lima is a “go” for this year after having to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic.
Every spring, community members gather at the river in Lima to pick up trash that has littered the area under the melted snow. The event is planned through LACNIP for Saturday, April 24th.
Volunteers are excited to be out in Lima to beautify the area, especially since last year’s clean-up was canceled.
Jerry Bibler, volunteer and lifetime resident of Lima says, “Well, there was no getting out last year, and I guess we’re picking it up now.”
Volunteers are meeting up at the City Department Building at 900 S. Collett street starting at 9 A.M.To sign up as a volunteer with LACNIP, you can visit lacnip.org.