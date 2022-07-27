Lima Police and Fire Departments are looking forward to National Night Out on August 2nd

They a sworn to serve and protect and see many of us in a stressful situation as they respond to an emergency. But at least one night a year they are able to meet us in a positive atmosphere.
Tuesday, August 2nd is “National Night Out” and a chance to meet the City of Lima’s first responders in a family-friendly environment. Members of the police and fire department will be out and about talking and demonstrating equipment with anyone that comes down to Lima Town Square. There will be activities for the whole family and plenty of food to eat. City officials just want residents to come out and participate in the annual event.
Lima Police Lieutenant Aaron Rode explains, « We have to be known as more than a uniform and I know it’s hard because a lot of the times our interactions with pubic service are negative. But we’re people too, we families outside of this job, hobbies, we like all the same stuff that everyone else does. Doing an event like National Night Out gives an opportunity to say, how’s your family, where do you go to school, what are the types of things you’re interested in? It gives us the time to have a discussion and an opportunity to get to know each other.”
National Night Out will be observed Tuesday, August 2nd in Lima Town Square from 4 pm to 7 pm. All are welcome.
