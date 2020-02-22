Lima Police and Fire Departments host first ever car seat safety check

The Lima Police and Fire Departments and the Lima Public Library partnered together for their 1st Car Seat Safety Check. Dozens of cars rolled into the Lima Public Library's garage to get their car seats checked.
Technicians from the departments took out car seats and readjusted them into each car. They also wrote down information about each seat and explained to parents how to position them properly.
“We just want to make sure it’s in correctly, give them as much information as possible, tell them how to register their car seats, and also about recalls,” said Eric Mericle, the Lima Police Department COP officer.
The Police Department is looking to host this event every year. If you would like more car seat safety tips go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website at NHTSA.gov.