Lima Police Department already have some of Governor's police reform proposals in place

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a number of proposals for police reform earlier this week, but some of those are already in effect in Lima.
DeWine proposed a ban on the use of chokeholds unless in a life or death situation. He also wants prospective officers to take a psychological test before entering the police academy. Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin says chokeholds are already prohibited by their agency's code. He also says prospective employees already go through a psych exam. Martin also likes the idea of having outside investigations after a police-involved shooting. But he'd want to still conduct their own in house investigation, as well.
"We have to be able to also investigate the matter and to be able to release information to the public because the public has a right to know," said Martin. "And if it's left entirely in the hands of an outside agency the public may not be able to get the information that they're entitled to in as timely a fashion. So that would be the only thing I hope to see out of it."
Martin says this is mostly a waiting game to see if these proposals become laws. Then they will figure out how to adapt to anything new.